Short Interest in OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ:OP) Decreases By 12.6%

OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ:OP – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a drop of 12.6% from the May 31st total of 17,400 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 18,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

OceanPal Trading Down 6.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ OP traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.86. 14,787 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,470. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.39. OceanPal has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $3.33.

Get OceanPal alerts:

OceanPal (NASDAQ:OP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. OceanPal had a negative net margin of 16.24% and a negative return on equity of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $5.69 million during the quarter.

About OceanPal

OceanPal Inc provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, including bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of December 31, 2023, its fleet consisted of five dry bulk carriers, which include three Panamaxes and two Capesize vessels with a cargo carrying capacity of approximately 572,599 deadweight tons.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OceanPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.