Short Interest in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Decreases By 14.4%

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,560,000 shares, a drop of 14.4% from the May 31st total of 5,330,000 shares. Currently, 6.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 767,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Owens & Minor

In other Owens & Minor news, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.84, for a total transaction of $124,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 84,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,103,277.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark A. Beck sold 9,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $161,184.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,406.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.84, for a total value of $124,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 84,673 shares in the company, valued at $2,103,277.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,923 shares of company stock worth $686,911. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Owens & Minor

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OMI. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 1,240.2% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 52.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owens & Minor Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of Owens & Minor stock traded down $0.48 on Monday, hitting $13.02. 821,441 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 750,022. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Owens & Minor has a 52 week low of $12.86 and a 52 week high of $28.35. The company has a market cap of $996.03 million, a PE ratio of -25.53, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.25.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 12.97%. Owens & Minor’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Owens & Minor will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on OMI shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Owens & Minor from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Owens & Minor from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. TheStreet raised Owens & Minor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Owens & Minor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.88.

Read Our Latest Report on OMI

About Owens & Minor

(Get Free Report)

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates through Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct segments. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.