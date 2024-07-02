Short Interest in SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Expands By 19.2%

SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 195,300 shares, a growth of 19.2% from the May 31st total of 163,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 148,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SLRC. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (up from $16.00) on shares of SLR Investment in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of SLR Investment from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SLR Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.88.
Insider Activity at SLR Investment
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SLR Investment
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in SLR Investment by 0.9% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 185,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in SLR Investment by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in SLR Investment by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 34,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in SLR Investment by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 84,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.32% of the company’s stock.
SLR Investment Price Performance
NASDAQ SLRC traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.96. The company had a trading volume of 127,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,118. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.45. The company has a market capitalization of $870.78 million, a PE ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. SLR Investment has a twelve month low of $13.93 and a twelve month high of $16.77.
SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. SLR Investment had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 41.66%. The business had revenue of $58.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.96 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that SLR Investment will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
SLR Investment Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.13%.
SLR Investment Company Profile
SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.
