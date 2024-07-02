Short Interest in ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT) Decreases By 14.5%

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 120,500 shares, a decline of 14.5% from the May 31st total of 141,000 shares. Currently, 17.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 164,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

ToughBuilt Industries Trading Down 12.7 %

Shares of ToughBuilt Industries stock opened at $4.54 on Tuesday. ToughBuilt Industries has a 1 year low of $2.12 and a 1 year high of $25.93. The company has a market cap of $2.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.57.

Institutional Trading of ToughBuilt Industries

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ToughBuilt Industries stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 160,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned 28.07% of ToughBuilt Industries as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.57% of the company’s stock.

About ToughBuilt Industries

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc engages in design, development, manufacture, and distribution of home improvement and construction products for the building industry in the United States and internationally. It offers tool pouches, tool rigs, tool belts and accessories, tools bags, totes, various storage solutions, and office organizers/bags for laptop/tablet/cellphones, etc.; and kneepads.

