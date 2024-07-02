Short Interest in VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI) Rises By 23.4%

VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 493,400 shares, an increase of 23.4% from the May 31st total of 400,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 330,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 4.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ:VTSI opened at $7.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.99 and a 200-day moving average of $10.88. VirTra has a 52 week low of $4.20 and a 52 week high of $17.68. The company has a market capitalization of $84.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.59.

VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.07). VirTra had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 18.48%. The business had revenue of $8.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that VirTra will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in VirTra by 10.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 476,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,901,000 after acquiring an additional 44,906 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of VirTra during the 1st quarter worth about $1,782,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in VirTra by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 62,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 20,464 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in VirTra by 8.0% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 45,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 3,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in VirTra by 100.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 41,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 20,554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on VirTra from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of VirTra in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

VirTra, Inc provides use of force training and firearms training simulators for the law enforcement, military, and commercial markets worldwide. Its patented technologies, software, and scenarios provide intense training for de-escalation, judgmental use-of-force, marksmanship, and related training that mimics real-world situations.

