Short Interest in VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI) Rises By 23.4%

VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 493,400 shares, an increase of 23.4% from the May 31st total of 400,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 330,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 4.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.
NASDAQ:VTSI opened at $7.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.99 and a 200-day moving average of $10.88. VirTra has a 52 week low of $4.20 and a 52 week high of $17.68. The company has a market capitalization of $84.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.59.
VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.07). VirTra had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 18.48%. The business had revenue of $8.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that VirTra will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on VirTra from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of VirTra in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.
VirTra, Inc provides use of force training and firearms training simulators for the law enforcement, military, and commercial markets worldwide. Its patented technologies, software, and scenarios provide intense training for de-escalation, judgmental use-of-force, marksmanship, and related training that mimics real-world situations.
