Short Interest in WisdomTree Target Range Fund (NASDAQ:GTR) Rises By 6.9%

WisdomTree Target Range Fund (NASDAQ:GTR – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 6.9% from the May 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
WisdomTree Target Range Fund Price Performance
Shares of WisdomTree Target Range Fund stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.87. The stock had a trading volume of 12 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,192. The firm has a market cap of $63.26 million, a P/E ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.32. WisdomTree Target Range Fund has a fifty-two week low of $20.52 and a fifty-two week high of $24.07.
WisdomTree Target Range Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 25th.
Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Target Range Fund
About WisdomTree Target Range Fund
The WisdomTree Target Range Fund (GTR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the TOPS Global Equity Target Range index. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that provides exposure to stocks from around the world while managing risk through a cash-secured call spread strategy. GTR was launched on Oct 7, 2021 and is managed by WisdomTree.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than WisdomTree Target Range Fund
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- RXO Shares Surge Following New Acquisition Deal
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- 3 Stock Dips Insiders Are Buying: Vestis, Shenandoah, Treace
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Biotech Stock Breakout: IBB Eyes Resistance with Amgen and Vertex
Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Target Range Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Target Range Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.