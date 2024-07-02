Short Interest in WisdomTree Target Range Fund (NASDAQ:GTR) Rises By 6.9%

WisdomTree Target Range Fund (NASDAQ:GTR – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 6.9% from the May 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

WisdomTree Target Range Fund Price Performance

Shares of WisdomTree Target Range Fund stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.87. The stock had a trading volume of 12 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,192. The firm has a market cap of $63.26 million, a P/E ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.32. WisdomTree Target Range Fund has a fifty-two week low of $20.52 and a fifty-two week high of $24.07.

WisdomTree Target Range Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 25th.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Target Range Fund

About WisdomTree Target Range Fund

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in WisdomTree Target Range Fund stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Target Range Fund ( NASDAQ:GTR Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 18,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned 0.68% of WisdomTree Target Range Fund as of its most recent SEC filing.

The WisdomTree Target Range Fund (GTR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the TOPS Global Equity Target Range index. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that provides exposure to stocks from around the world while managing risk through a cash-secured call spread strategy. GTR was launched on Oct 7, 2021 and is managed by WisdomTree.

