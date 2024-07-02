Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) Price Target Increased to $55.00 by Analysts at Chardan Capital

Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Chardan Capital from $42.00 to $55.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other research firms have also commented on SLN. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 22nd.
Silence Therapeutics Price Performance
Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.18. Silence Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 131.44% and a negative return on equity of 79.90%. The firm had revenue of $15.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Silence Therapeutics will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silence Therapeutics
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Silence Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silence Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $8,862,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 232,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,046,000 after acquiring an additional 40,063 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new stake in Silence Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $43,798,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Silence Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $13,575,000. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Silence Therapeutics Company Profile
Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development novel molecules incorporating short interfering ribonucleic acid (siRNA) to inhibit the expression of specific target genes in hematology, cardiovascular, and rare diseases. The company's mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform consists of precision engineered product candidates designed to target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.
