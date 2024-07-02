Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.54-0.56 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $69-72 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $70.87 million.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on SLP. William Blair initiated coverage on Simulations Plus in a report on Friday. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Simulations Plus from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Simulations Plus from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th.

Simulations Plus Stock Performance

SLP traded up $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,393. The company has a market capitalization of $936.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.58 and a beta of 0.72. Simulations Plus has a 52-week low of $32.69 and a 52-week high of $52.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.14.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 3rd. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 16.22%. The company had revenue of $18.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Simulations Plus will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Simulations Plus Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.28%.

Insider Activity at Simulations Plus

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Daniel L. Weiner sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total value of $157,007.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,147.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Simulations Plus news, Director Daniel L. Weiner sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total value of $157,007.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,147.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total value of $919,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,580,857 shares in the company, valued at $164,540,379.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,500 shares of company stock worth $2,072,198. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.

Further Reading

