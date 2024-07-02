Solstice Gold (CVE:SGC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.02

Solstice Gold Corp. (CVE:SGC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 20014 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Solstice Gold Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.00 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 6.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.04 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.04.

Solstice Gold Company Profile

Solstice Gold Corp. engages in the exploration for and development of mineral resource properties in Ontario and Nunavut, Canada. It primarily explores for gold and lithium deposits. The company was formerly known as Dunnedin Gold Inc and changed its name to Solstice Gold Corp. in September 2017. Solstice Gold Corp.

