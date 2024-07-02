Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Insider Nicholas Millington Sells 7,730 Shares

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Free Report) insider Nicholas Millington sold 7,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $113,631.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 371,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,462,725.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Sonos Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SONO traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $14.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,086,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,814,435. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.11. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.74 and a beta of 1.98. Sonos, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.78 and a 52-week high of $19.76.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.08). Sonos had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The company had revenue of $252.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.48 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Sonos

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Sonos by 10.2% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,890,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,098,000 after acquiring an additional 266,748 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Sonos by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 78,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 4,086 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in Sonos by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 139,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 5,988 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Sonos by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 128,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 13,568 shares during the period. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Sonos in the first quarter worth about $561,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Sonos in a report on Monday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells audio products and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers wireless, portable, and home theater speakers; components; and accessories. The company offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its website.

Featured Stories

