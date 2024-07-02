Southern Silver Exploration (CVE:SSV) Given a C$0.60 Price Target by Fundamental Research Analysts

Fundamental Research set a C$0.60 target price on Southern Silver Exploration (CVE:SSV – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of SSV stock opened at C$0.24 on Friday. Southern Silver Exploration has a 12-month low of C$0.11 and a 12-month high of C$0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$69.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.00 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.19.

Southern Silver Exploration Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious/base metal properties in North America. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. Its flagship property is the Cerro Las Minitas project that comprises twenty-five mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 27,422 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico.

