SPACE ID Reaches One Day Volume of $11.52 Million (ID)

SPACE ID (ID) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. One SPACE ID token can now be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00000729 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, SPACE ID has traded up 1.9% against the dollar. SPACE ID has a total market cap of $291.82 million and approximately $11.52 million worth of SPACE ID was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About SPACE ID

SPACE ID launched on March 22nd, 2023. SPACE ID’s total supply is 1,995,442,029 tokens and its circulating supply is 643,733,694 tokens. SPACE ID’s official Twitter account is @spaceidprotocol. SPACE ID’s official message board is blog.space.id. The official website for SPACE ID is space.id.

Buying and Selling SPACE ID

According to CryptoCompare, “SPACE ID (ID) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. SPACE ID has a current supply of 1,995,442,028.568885 with 643,733,694.2355517 in circulation. The last known price of SPACE ID is 0.45293684 USD and is down -1.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 194 active market(s) with $13,202,295.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://space.id.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPACE ID directly using U.S. dollars.

