SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Shares Purchased by Quattro Financial Advisors LLC

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 19,123.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,074 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,032 shares during the period. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 14,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 32,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 67,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 64,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000.

Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.59. The company had a trading volume of 3,768,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,911,316. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.19 and a fifty-two week high of $42.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.88 and its 200-day moving average is $41.88.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

