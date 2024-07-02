SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) Shares Acquired by Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,476 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 12,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 39,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 23,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:RWO traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.42. The stock had a trading volume of 6,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,635. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 0.95. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $35.60 and a twelve month high of $44.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.88.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

