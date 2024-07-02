SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 40,715 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 115% from the previous session’s volume of 18,949 shares.The stock last traded at $196.44 and had previously closed at $195.80.

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.02. The company has a market cap of $861.62 million, a PE ratio of 42.29 and a beta of 1.53.

Get SPDR NYSE Technology ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR NYSE Technology ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 18,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. SFG Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Company Profile

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR NYSE Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.