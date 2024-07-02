SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:GAL) Stock Position Cut by Verum Partners LLC

Verum Partners LLC lessened its stake in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:GAL – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Verum Partners LLC owned 0.09% of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $329,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $400,000.

GAL stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.31. 33,568 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,705. SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF has a 52-week low of $37.04 and a 52-week high of $43.95. The company has a market cap of $239.08 million, a P/E ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.28 and its 200-day moving average is $42.42.

The SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF (GAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund of funds that provides the majority of its returns from capital gains by investing across asset classes. GAL was launched on Apr 25, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

