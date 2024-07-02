Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC Trims Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 132,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,466 shares during the quarter. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF accounts for about 8.6% of Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $7,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 58.8% in the first quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000.
CIBR traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.70. The company had a trading volume of 334,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,872. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 12 month low of $43.37 and a 12 month high of $59.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.37. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00.
The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.
