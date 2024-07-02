Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC Trims Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 132,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,466 shares during the quarter. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF accounts for about 8.6% of Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $7,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 58.8% in the first quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

CIBR traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.70. The company had a trading volume of 334,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,872. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 12 month low of $43.37 and a 12 month high of $59.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.37. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.0662 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.