Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Given New $94.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) had its price target lifted by UBS Group from $68.00 to $94.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on SFM. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $56.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Oppenheimer restated a market perform rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $83.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.39 and a 200-day moving average of $63.24. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 52 week low of $36.16 and a 52 week high of $84.46.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 4.25%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, COO Nicholas Konat sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total value of $2,298,340.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,817,839.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 5,718 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total value of $440,686.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,785,102.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Nicholas Konat sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total value of $2,298,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,495 shares in the company, valued at $3,817,839.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,433 shares of company stock valued at $4,522,865 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter valued at $349,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 505.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 52,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,398,000 after acquiring an additional 43,990 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter worth about $118,000. EMC Capital Management grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 29.6% during the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 19,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 4,473 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.7% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 194,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,528,000 after acquiring an additional 6,937 shares during the period.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

