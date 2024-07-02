St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of St. James’s Place (LON:STJ – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 750 ($9.49) target price on the stock.
STJ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 700 ($8.85) price objective on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of St. James’s Place to a sector perform rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.32) price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of St. James’s Place to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded St. James’s Place to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 646.75 ($8.18).
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on St. James’s Place
St. James’s Place Price Performance
St. James’s Place Company Profile
St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than St. James’s Place
- Stock Average Calculator
- These Top 3 Banks Raise Dividends After Passing Fed Stress Test
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Hitch a Ride with Lyft Stock for Double-Digit Gains in 2nd Half
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Eli Lilly Stock Up: GLP-1 Zepbound Targets Sleep Apnea Market
Receive News & Ratings for St. James's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. James's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.