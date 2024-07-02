Standard Mercantile Acquisition (TSE:SMA) Trading Down 3.8%

Standard Mercantile Acquisition Corp. (TSE:SMA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SMT)’s stock price fell 3.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. 123,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 667% from the average session volume of 16,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.
Standard Mercantile Acquisition Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.83 million, a PE ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.49.
Standard Mercantile Acquisition Company Profile
Standard Mercantile Acquisition Corp. does not have signification operations. Previously, it was engaged in funding a portfolio of first ranking mortgages that generated returns. The company was formerly known as Trez Capital Senior Mortgage Investment Corporation and changed its name to Standard Mercantile Acquisition Corp.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Standard Mercantile Acquisition
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- These Top 3 Banks Raise Dividends After Passing Fed Stress Test
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- Hitch a Ride with Lyft Stock for Double-Digit Gains in 2nd Half
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Eli Lilly Stock Up: GLP-1 Zepbound Targets Sleep Apnea Market
Receive News & Ratings for Standard Mercantile Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Mercantile Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.