State of Michigan Retirement System Acquires 10,800 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 103,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $6,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thoma Bravo L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,166,454,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,065,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,620,131,000 after acquiring an additional 745,965 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 214.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,281,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,224,000 after acquiring an additional 4,280,846 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,787,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,564,000 after acquiring an additional 681,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,347,000. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Nasdaq

In other news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 3,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total transaction of $181,826.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,710.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Trading Up 0.8 %

NDAQ stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,842,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,894,234. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.03. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.88 and a 1 year high of $64.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.94.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.02). Nasdaq had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Nasdaq Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NDAQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Edward Jones assumed coverage on Nasdaq in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on Nasdaq from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $76.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

