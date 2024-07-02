State of Michigan Retirement System Buys 100 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,663 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $11,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 846 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 6,170 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,796 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Diamondback Energy news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total value of $1,182,840.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 69,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,736,123.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Diamondback Energy news, VP Jere W. Thompson III sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total transaction of $179,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,516,241.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total transaction of $1,182,840.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 69,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,736,123.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FANG traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $204.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,763,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,641,821. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $196.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.08. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.73 and a 12-month high of $211.96.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 36.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 19.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.29%.

FANG has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $224.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $227.00 to $224.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $214.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.35.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

