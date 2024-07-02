State of Michigan Retirement System Buys 100 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $12,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,292,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,386,192,000 after acquiring an additional 5,154,865 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,317,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $599,452,000 after purchasing an additional 57,531 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,000,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $414,926,000 after buying an additional 388,363 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,346,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,367,000 after buying an additional 72,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 9,281.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,368,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354,248 shares during the period. 56.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Prudential Financial

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,189 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total value of $604,933.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,236 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,426,472.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Falzon sold 130,092 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.57, for a total value of $15,425,008.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 202,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,960,981.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on PRU shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.92.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

Prudential Financial stock traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $118.55. 1,009,003 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,478,294. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.57 and a 1-year high of $121.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.50 and a 200 day moving average of $111.05. The company has a market capitalization of $42.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.34.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $15.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.50 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 88.44%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

