State of Michigan Retirement System Cuts Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 30.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 157,096 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 68,600 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Boeing were worth $30,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vima LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Boeing from $252.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Boeing from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $268.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.89.

Boeing Stock Performance

Boeing stock traded down $1.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $185.42. The company had a trading volume of 4,109,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,525,656. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.32 and a beta of 1.56. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $159.70 and a 12-month high of $267.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $178.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.56.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

