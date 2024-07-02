State of Michigan Retirement System Decreases Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,303 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $8,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 396.6% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 26,166.7% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 122.5% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 821 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DAL shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.80 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.30.

Delta Air Lines Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE DAL traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.71. The stock had a trading volume of 6,247,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,516,563. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $30.14 billion, a PE ratio of 5.99, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.23. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.60 and a twelve month high of $53.86.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $13.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.51 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 41.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.14%.

Insider Activity at Delta Air Lines

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $253,445.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,879,618.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $253,445.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,879,618.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Willie Cw Chiang acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.50 per share, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 178,919 shares of company stock worth $8,834,653. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Further Reading

