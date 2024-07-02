State of Michigan Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 365,791 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $46,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth $247,000. Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.1% in the third quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 4,847 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 26.0% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.2% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 397,320 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $47,599,000 after acquiring an additional 19,756 shares during the period. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 353.3% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,904 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 19,410 shares during the period. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COP traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.13. 3,836,698 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,671,220. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $118.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.61. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $99.35 and a 52-week high of $135.18.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $14.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.72 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 20.85%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.27%.

COP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective (up previously from $155.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.18.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

