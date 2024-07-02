State of Michigan Retirement System Grows Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $7,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 117.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.63.

Insider Transactions at Steel Dynamics

In other news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $2,873,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,265,376.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Stock Performance

Steel Dynamics stock traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $128.30. 1,212,642 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,232,839. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $130.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.90. The firm has a market cap of $20.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.35. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.53 and a fifty-two week high of $151.34.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 27.62%. Steel Dynamics’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.64%.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

