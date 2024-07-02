State of Michigan Retirement System Has $10.17 Million Stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $10,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Verisk Analytics

In other Verisk Analytics news, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.31, for a total transaction of $52,462.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,608 shares in the company, valued at $4,356,444.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Verisk Analytics news, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.31, for a total transaction of $52,462.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,608 shares in the company, valued at $4,356,444.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,511 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $376,057.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,066,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,265 shares of company stock valued at $774,953 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK traded up $4.25 on Tuesday, reaching $272.36. 835,742 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 860,480. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $215.32 and a twelve month high of $273.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $251.85 and a 200-day moving average of $242.34. The company has a market capitalization of $38.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.79, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $704.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.07 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 268.19% and a net margin of 28.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 15th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 29.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VRSK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $238.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.08.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

