State of Michigan Retirement System Has $112.84 Million Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,623 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Adobe comprises approximately 0.6% of State of Michigan Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Adobe were worth $112,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Steph & Co. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 77 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Vima LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $7.70 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $567.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,872,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,580,381. The stock has a market cap of $251.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.30. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $433.97 and a 52 week high of $638.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $486.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $534.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 24.86%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.04 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to purchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $640.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 7th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com lowered Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 22nd. Finally, HSBC cut their target price on Adobe from $557.00 to $511.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $607.67.

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.11, for a total transaction of $13,602,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,660 shares in the company, valued at $206,576,802.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.11, for a total value of $13,602,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,576,802.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total value of $45,120.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,270 shares of company stock worth $15,165,916. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

