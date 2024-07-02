State of Michigan Retirement System Has $179.73 Million Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 400.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,812,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,250,500 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy makes up approximately 1.0% of State of Michigan Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. State of Michigan Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of NextEra Energy worth $179,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSG Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 6,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 32,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. MKT Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 6,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, First Pacific Financial boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 8,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NEE. Evercore ISI upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Mizuho downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.57.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NEE stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,414,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,966,266. The stock has a market cap of $144.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.57. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.15 and a 1 year high of $80.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.13%.

About NextEra Energy

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.