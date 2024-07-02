State of Michigan Retirement System Has $28.79 Million Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Chubb were worth $28,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CB. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In related news, EVP Peter C. Enns sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.06, for a total transaction of $2,181,692.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,199,649.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Chubb news, EVP Peter C. Enns sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.06, for a total transaction of $2,181,692.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,199,649.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.81, for a total transaction of $403,365.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,718 shares in the company, valued at $2,036,085.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,552 shares of company stock valued at $12,149,985. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of CB stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $255.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,111,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,679,272. The company has a market cap of $103.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $259.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.03. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $186.52 and a 52 week high of $275.41.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.29 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.75 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $253.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. William Blair cut Chubb from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Chubb from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.70.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

