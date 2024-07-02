State of Michigan Retirement System Raises Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 180,615 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $37,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,840,959 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,644,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899,373 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,995,897 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,292,307,000 after acquiring an additional 347,808 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,451,134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,352,867,000 after acquiring an additional 17,591 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,621,544 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $759,474,000 after acquiring an additional 66,213 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,189,925 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $668,959,000 after acquiring an additional 539,644 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HON has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective (down previously from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group upgraded Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.75.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total transaction of $5,812,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 203,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,507,899.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Honeywell International news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total value of $4,866,849.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,709,231.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total value of $5,812,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 203,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,507,899.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HON traded up $2.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $213.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,908,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,931,328. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.88 and a 12 month high of $218.36. The company has a market capitalization of $138.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $204.15 and its 200 day moving average is $201.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.88% and a net margin of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.06%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.