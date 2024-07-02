State of Michigan Retirement System Raises Stock Position in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 139,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Linde were worth $64,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,629 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 383.7% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LIN traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $430.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,886,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,068,770. The company has a market capitalization of $206.74 billion, a PE ratio of 33.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $435.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $434.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $358.37 and a 1 year high of $477.71.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.07. Linde had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Linde plc will post 15.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a $1.39 dividend. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on LIN. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $475.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $482.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $468.83.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

