State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 200 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $7,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 168.8% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

WTW traded up $2.68 on Tuesday, reaching $262.10. The company had a trading volume of 268,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,582. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $258.96. The company has a market cap of $26.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52-week low of $195.29 and a 52-week high of $278.86.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 16.31%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WTW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 target price (up previously from $295.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $317.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $317.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $297.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $272.00 to $304.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $296.14.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

