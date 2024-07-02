State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 3,500 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in General Mills were worth $10,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GIS. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of General Mills by 199.3% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 409.8% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its position in General Mills by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded General Mills from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on General Mills from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on General Mills from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.44.

General Mills Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GIS traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,949,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,208,712. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.38. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.33 and a fifty-two week high of $77.63. The company has a market capitalization of $35.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.09.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. General Mills had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. This is a positive change from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.76%.

Insider Activity

In other General Mills news, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $50,104.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,706.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Further Reading

