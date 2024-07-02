Status Hits Market Capitalization of $98.08 Million (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 1st. Status has a total market cap of $98.08 million and $7.15 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Status has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar. One Status token can now be purchased for about $0.0252 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00012382 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00009391 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63,078.80 or 0.99990187 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000973 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00012528 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00005695 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.01 or 0.00076110 BTC.

Status Profile

Status (SNT) is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,886,481,392 tokens. Status’ official website is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,886,481,391.5031114 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02677243 USD and is up 3.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 146 active market(s) with $3,943,239.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

