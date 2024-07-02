Status Price Reaches $0.0251 on Exchanges (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 2nd. Status has a total market cap of $97.56 million and approximately $2.69 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Status has traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Status token can currently be bought for $0.0251 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00013024 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00009603 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62,106.34 or 0.99994846 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000986 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00012591 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00005792 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.59 or 0.00078228 BTC.

Status Profile

Status (SNT) is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,886,481,392 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Status is status.im.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, "Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,886,481,391.5031114 in circulation. More information can be found at http://status.im/."

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

