Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Bought by MV Capital Management Inc.

MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 53.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 344,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,694,000 after buying an additional 37,033 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,008,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,787,000 after purchasing an additional 11,026 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 17,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 743,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,831,000 after purchasing an additional 98,764 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 30.3% in the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 59,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,849,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of STLD traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $128.30. 1,155,193 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,232,383. The company has a market cap of $20.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.35. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.53 and a fifty-two week high of $151.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $130.11 and its 200-day moving average is $128.90.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.63.

Insider Activity at Steel Dynamics

In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $2,873,010.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,415 shares in the company, valued at $8,265,376.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

