Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) Declares $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the business services provider on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd.

Steelcase has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.8% per year over the last three years. Steelcase has a payout ratio of 35.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Steelcase to earn $1.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.6%.

Steelcase Price Performance

Shares of SCS opened at $12.96 on Tuesday. Steelcase has a twelve month low of $7.38 and a twelve month high of $14.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Insider Buying and Selling at Steelcase

Steelcase ( NYSE:SCS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The business services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. Steelcase had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $727.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.05 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Steelcase’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Steelcase will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Steelcase news, VP Donna K. Flynn sold 13,310 shares of Steelcase stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total value of $182,613.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 78,733 shares in the company, valued at $1,080,216.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 12.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SCS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Steelcase from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Steelcase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th.

About Steelcase

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, mobile power, and screens.

