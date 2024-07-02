Steele Capital Management Inc. Acquires 876 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Steele Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 20.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,161 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. Steele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 9.0% in the first quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Talbot Financial LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Talbot Financial LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. CCG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 121.1% in the 1st quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,222 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares during the period. Little House Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 6,963 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Finally, Kowal Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 4,183 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $17,322,306.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,772,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $17,322,306.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,772,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TSLA traded up $11.98 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $209.86. 135,388,582 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,650,203. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.38. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.80 and a 12 month high of $299.29. The stock has a market cap of $669.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $21.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.15 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 14.37%. Analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Tesla from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on Tesla from $225.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.30.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

