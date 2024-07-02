Steele Capital Management Inc. Buys 42,271 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Steele Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 333,281 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,271 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Steele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Steele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $24,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 461,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,956,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 581,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,739,000 after purchasing an additional 33,692 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,280,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,089,000 after purchasing an additional 5,367,298 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 158,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,078,000 after purchasing an additional 6,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 101,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,380,000 after purchasing an additional 28,986 shares during the last quarter.

BND stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $71.45. 4,959,553 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,112,684. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.23. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $67.99 and a 1-year high of $73.92.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2207 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

