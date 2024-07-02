Steele Capital Management Inc. Has $321,000 Stock Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Steele Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Steele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFX. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in Equifax by 1,740.8% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,085,879 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $515,817,000 after buying an additional 1,972,564 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Equifax during the 4th quarter worth $204,218,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in Equifax during the 4th quarter worth $154,667,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Equifax during the 4th quarter worth $126,794,000. Finally, Kensico Capital Management Corp increased its position in Equifax by 108.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 740,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $135,553,000 after buying an additional 384,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Equifax alerts:

Insider Transactions at Equifax

In other news, EVP Rodolfo O. Ploder sold 14,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.45, for a total transaction of $3,178,168.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,964 shares in the company, valued at $17,126,083.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Rodolfo O. Ploder sold 14,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.45, for a total transaction of $3,178,168.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,964 shares in the company, valued at $17,126,083.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen L. Fichuk purchased 415 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $238.77 per share, for a total transaction of $99,089.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,134.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 83,635 shares of company stock worth $18,969,282. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Equifax in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Equifax from $291.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Equifax from $290.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Equifax from $275.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Equifax from $300.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.19.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Equifax

Equifax Price Performance

NYSE EFX traded down $6.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $236.44. 618,067 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 840,013. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $29.23 billion, a PE ratio of 52.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.56. Equifax Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.95 and a fifty-two week high of $275.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $236.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.42.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The credit services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 10.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.74%.

Equifax Profile

(Free Report)

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.