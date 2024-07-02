Steele Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB)

Steele Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 17.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 367,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,030 shares during the period. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF comprises 1.0% of Steele Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Steele Capital Management Inc. owned 0.59% of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF worth $17,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 80.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,854,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,502,000 after buying an additional 1,275,986 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 700.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,031,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,550,000 after buying an additional 902,262 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 6,262.1% during the fourth quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 838,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,479,000 after buying an additional 825,276 shares during the period. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,108,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,141,000.

Shares of JCPB traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $45.86. 437,929 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.33.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.202 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This is a boost from JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

