Steele Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 17,050 Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ)

Steele Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 17,050 shares of the technology ETF's stock, valued at approximately $579,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AIQ. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $494,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 10,245 shares of the technology ETF's stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,715,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 135,000.0% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,404 shares of the technology ETF's stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 199.6% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 6,394 shares of the technology ETF's stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 4,260 shares during the period. 27.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Price Performance

AIQ traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $35.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 731,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,922. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $25.39 and a twelve month high of $36.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -210.53 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.03.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Announces Dividend

About Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.0425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF’s dividend payout ratio is presently -35.29%.

(Free Report)

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF

