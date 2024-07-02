Steele Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,540 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Steele Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 44,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,540 shares during the quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after acquiring an additional 17,350 shares in the last quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 106.0% during the 4th quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 11,255 shares during the last quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 822,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,668,000 after purchasing an additional 23,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 184.6% during the 4th quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 97,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,864,000 after purchasing an additional 63,511 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHV traded down $0.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $73.71. 557,446 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,328. The stock has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.77. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.99 and a fifty-two week high of $76.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.78.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

