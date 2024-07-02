Steele Capital Management Inc. Sells 380 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Steele Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Steele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oak Thistle LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 51.2% in the first quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 7,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.5% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.0% in the first quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 7,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Kowal Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 18.7% in the first quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 12,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Philip Morris International

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total value of $1,928,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,205,859.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of PM stock traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $101.25. 2,772,811 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,481,481. The firm has a market cap of $157.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.57. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.23 and a 52 week high of $104.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.94.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.58% and a negative return on equity of 113.26%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on PM. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.22.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

