Steem Price Hits $0.19 on Top Exchanges (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 2nd. Steem has a total market cap of $89.60 million and $1.59 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Steem has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar. One Steem coin can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000311 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Steem alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,812.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $379.50 or 0.00613800 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $74.99 or 0.00121295 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00009361 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.96 or 0.00037129 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $169.21 or 0.00273677 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00045299 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.07 or 0.00071281 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Steem Coin Profile

Steem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 465,537,501 coins. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Steem is steem.com. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog.

Steem Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Steem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.