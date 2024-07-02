Stewart & Patten Co. LLC Sells 220 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC cut its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,191 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 100,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,146,000 after acquiring an additional 10,585 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $801,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in International Business Machines by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 550,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,295,000 after purchasing an additional 138,680 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 19,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 6,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in International Business Machines by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 135,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,984,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IBM. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. BNP Paribas started coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.53.

International Business Machines Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE IBM traded up $2.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $175.10. The company had a trading volume of 3,306,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,556,641. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $131.55 and a 1-year high of $199.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $169.95 and its 200-day moving average is $176.57.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.53 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 13.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. On average, analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.65%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

