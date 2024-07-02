Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for July 2nd (ABBV, ARDX, ARE, CRNX, FRPT, MMSI, NOW, PCRX, PH, SAGE)

Posted by on Jul 2nd, 2024

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, July 2nd:

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Piper Sandler. They currently have a $190.00 target price on the stock.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. Piper Sandler currently has $7.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $15.00.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. BMO Capital Markets currently has C$17.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$18.50.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Piper Sandler. Piper Sandler currently has a $97.00 price target on the stock.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Piper Sandler. They currently have a $150.00 target price on the stock.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. The firm currently has a $100.00 price target on the stock.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They currently have a $820.00 target price on the stock.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $43.00 target price on the stock.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $57.00 target price on the stock.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They currently have a $629.00 price target on the stock.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Piper Sandler. They currently have a $55.00 price target on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.