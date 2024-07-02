Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for July 2nd (ABBV, ARDX, ARE, CRNX, FRPT, MMSI, NOW, PCRX, PH, SAGE)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, July 2nd:

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Piper Sandler. They currently have a $190.00 target price on the stock.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. Piper Sandler currently has $7.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $15.00.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE)

was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. BMO Capital Markets currently has C$17.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$18.50.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Piper Sandler. Piper Sandler currently has a $97.00 price target on the stock.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Piper Sandler. They currently have a $150.00 target price on the stock.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. The firm currently has a $100.00 price target on the stock.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They currently have a $820.00 target price on the stock.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $43.00 target price on the stock.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $57.00 target price on the stock.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They currently have a $629.00 price target on the stock.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Piper Sandler. They currently have a $55.00 price target on the stock.

