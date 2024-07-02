StockNews.com Begins Coverage on VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of VolitionRx in a report on Thursday, May 16th.
VolitionRx Stock Up 2.3 %
VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.27 million. On average, analysts expect that VolitionRx will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of VolitionRx
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in VolitionRx stock. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC bought a new position in VolitionRx Limited (NYSE:VNRX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 147,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of VolitionRx at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.09% of the company’s stock.
VolitionRx Company Profile
VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of cancers, and sepsis and COVID-19 in the United States and internationally. The company offers Nu.Q Vet, a cancer screening test for dogs and other animals; Nu.Q Nets for monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Cancer for monitoring disease progression, response to treatment and minimal residual disease; Capture-PCR, an isolating and capturing circulating tumor derived DNA from plasma samples for early cancer detection; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes.
